Updated Q7 defies march of time

Audi Q7

AUDI rounded off our 2024 roads tests with proof that its long-time flagship SUV has life in it yet.

A third-generation Q7 is currently under development but the existing version lives on with upgrades introduced to ensure it keeps pace with BMW’s X5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Our Launch Edition test car came with all-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension and rather gimmicky Matrix LED headlights which can be switched through a variety of daytime running light designs.

That all-wheel steering aids manoeuvrability, tightening the Q7’s turning circle by a metre, while the air sprung suspensions aids refinement.

The £77,015 Launch Edition’s standard suspension could be a little firm but ‘Comfort’ mode made for a truly cossetting ride.

The Q7’s cabin feels very familiar in its 10th year, but serves up practicality and premium quality, offering all the space expected of an SUV measuring over five metres long.

A seven-seat option is available, but our car’s five seats – complete with a sliding second row – left 780 litres of boot space.

Audi’s excellent virtual cockpit remains among its tech highlights, serving up satellite mapping. An updated infotainment system now facilitates third-party apps such as Spotify.

Ambient lighting glows through the piano black dashboard at night. The quality of materials is high, with quilted Nappa leather seats offering welcome heating and massage functions.

Changes to the Q7’s drivetrain are central to the 2024 version.

The plug-in hybrid drivetrain of the Q7 55 TFSI offers 53 miles of electric range from a battery grown from 17.4kWh to 25.9kWh.

Sadly, the 7.4kW charger remains the same, meaning that a full charge of the takes just less than four hours.

With a depleted battery the turbocharged three-litre V6 petrol engine provides fuel economy of 26.9 to 28.8mpg.

And a wholesome 340PS power output and 500Nm of torque makes acceleration to 62mph possible in 5.7 seconds.

Our impressively-specced Q7 test car somehow felt like reasonable value in a segment that easily commands six figure price tags.

And the comfort and technology demonstrated that Audi is still able to teach its old dog a few new tricks.