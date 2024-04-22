C-HR hybrid

A shift in mindset that delivered the Yaris GR hyper hatch, GR86 coupe and polished Supra GT has injected more than a slice of cool.

It could be argued that the C-HR hybrid started this transition and, in its latest guise, it has cemented its place as Toyota’s style flagship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prices start at £31,290 in 142PS Icon trim, rising through Design, Excel, GR Sport and Premier Edition to reach £42,720.

A 226PS plug-in hybrid – claiming a 41-mile electric range and 19g/km CO2 emissions – starts at £39,145.

We tested the £40,645, 200PS GR Sport hybrid. So, no plug, 8.1-second acceleration to 62mph, fuel economy from 58mpg and 110g/km CO2 emissions.

Flush door handles emerged as the car unlocks and contrasting black roof and C-pillars added drama to Toyota’s “concept car for the road”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are design flaws, however. Despite a decent 364-litre boot and room for two adults, those broad C-pillars, a high shoulder line and small windows render its rear quarters rather gloomy.

A wide centre console also eats into the front seat passenger’s legroom.

Toyota’s cabin is stylish and driver-centric.

The sports seats look fantastic, there is 64-colour ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch infotainment system and a colour instrument display accesses the settings menu need to deactivate a myriad of safety-conscious chimes, as toggle switches access the climate control.

There are heated front seats and steering wheel, a JBL sound system and an array of parking cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hydro-mechanical damping does a good job of making the C-HR ride a line between comfort and agility. In its Sport setting, the C-HR felt as eager as you would expect a 200PS hatchback to.

Sport’s influence on fuel economy seemed negligible, saw the drivetrain deploy more battery power and employed the engine more consistently, minimising the effect of its start-up.

The C-HR has real polish and turns heads like nothing else in its class, while proving frugal and feeling properly cutting-edge.