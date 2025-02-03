Toyota to revive Urban Cruiser name
The new model made its public debut at January’s Brussels Motor Show and promises to offer greater cabin accommodation and a more rugged look than its predecessor, which departed UK showrooms in 2012.
Toyota’s new Urban Cruiser is slightly larger than Yaris Cross, with a 2.7m wheelbase and sliding rear seats set to provide flexible cabin space.
It shares its chassis architecture with the new Suzuki e Vitara, bringing a choice of two drivetrains.
One features a 49kWh battery, a 144PS power output and front-wheel drive.
The other uses a larger 61kWh battery, offering front or all-wheel drive and an output of 174PS.
Details of the Urban Cruiser’s potential driving range have yet to be released.
However, Toyota said a 360-degree camera and a JBL sound system will feature among its trim highlights.