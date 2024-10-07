The Fiat 600

THE doe-eyed Fiat 600 packs just enough of the smaller Fiat 500’s style to lure buyers seeking a more practical option up the Italian brand’s range.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The successor to the previous 500X is a rival to the likes of Toyota’s Yaris Cross and the Skoda Kamiq in the compact crossover segment, measuring 4.17m long and 1.78m wide – so not much larger than a B-segment hatchback.

It serves up a slightly elevated ride height and can be bought in full electric 600e guise, from £32,995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol drivetrain tested here, which features 48v mild hybrid technology, can be bought in 100PS or 136PS form.

As tested here, in 100PS form, the Fiat 600 Hybrid is £23,975.

Fiat claims 10.9 second acceleration to 62mph and a 114mph top speed from its lower powered drivetrain, alongside 58.9mpg fuel economy and 109g/km CO2 emissions.

Our trip computer hovered around 40mpg, however, making the 600 less economical than the Yaris Cross, in particular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of space, it also lags also lags behind its rivals.

While the more expensive La Prima trim features an adjustable boot floor, the base of the standard car’s 360-litre boot was also disappointingly flimsy.

The 600’s cabin is a stylish place to be, with attractive bi-colour fabric seats.

Disappointingly, a 10.3-inch touchscreen does away with the need for any quirky Italian treatment for the switchgear, but there is a glossy, lozenge-shaped section of body coloured dashboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heated front seats, cruise control, parking sensors and a seven-inch instrument display are among the specification highlights.

A two-spoke leather steering wheel is sculpted, chunky and nice to hold. For me, however, the steering wheel lacked the adjustment needed for me to stretch my legs.

Driving the Fiat 600 is pleasingly effortless. A six-speed automatic gearbox is standard and, while the three-cylinder engine delivers a characterful thrum when worked hard, the hybrid drivetrain’s 205Nm of torque makes for relaxed progress.

That this laid-back Italian crossover did not ultimately live up to its economy claims, and lacked the space of its key rivals, ultimately proved to be something of a disappointment, though.