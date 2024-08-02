Volkswagen's ID.5 GTX

VOLKSWAGEN’s new GTX badge gets its debut on the coupe-aping ID.5 SUV.

The brand describes GTX as an equivalent to its GTD or GTE for an electric age, the treatment bringing 4Motion all-wheel drive – two electric motors power the front and rear axles – and a 340PS power output.

That makes its flagship ID.5 good for 62mph in 5.4 seconds and an all-important zero emissions range of 328 miles.

The GTX sits 15mm lower than the standard ID.5 and features a XDS electronic differential lock to channel power where required to maximise traction.

In Kings Red paint, with a black (from the outside) panoramic sunroof and optional 21-inch black alloys, it is a Porsche Macan rival in terms of presence.

Inside, sports seats are trimmed in suede-like material and ‘vegan leather’ and stitched in red, with a dashboard to match.

There is a 12-inch touchscreen, augmented reality head-up instrument display – projecting guidance on the windscreen – and a 480W Harman Kardon sound system.

Only VW’s touch sensitive panels, adopted in the place of real buttons or dials, continue to prove a faff.

The ID.5’s floor is a little higher than expected when you step inside – a symptom of the 77kWh battery’s under floor placement – but the seating position is good and cabin space plentiful.

With a 2.77 metre wheelbase and 4.60 metre length, the coupe-like roofline does not compromise space.

On the road, the ID.5 cashes many of the cheques written by its sporty exterior.

In ‘Sport’ mode, especially, a prod of the accelerator can jar the neck of unsuspecting passengers.

However, I can see why the GTX is likened to the GTD or GTE, rather than the iconic GTI.

Like so many quick EVs, you feel detached from the accelerative and cornering forces.

Rapid progress is made with brutal efficiency, rather than with poise and balance.

Out test car’s options added £10,000 to the ID.5 GTX’s already sizable £55,705 price. That makes it one serious Volkswagen flagship.

And, while it is a hugely attractive car, I am still waiting for a sporty EV to truly spark the senses.