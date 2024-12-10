Things have only gotten better

Nissan Qashqai

AS BRITISH manufacturing success stories go, Nissan’s Qashqai is up there.

Around four and a half million Qashqais have rolled off the Japanese manufacturer’s Sunderland production line since 2007.

Such is the success of the market’s first SUV that it has become, in some ways, what the Ford Mondeo was to the 90s family man.

But the industry trailblazer has had to evolve to keep pace with an explosion in newer rivals, including Volkswagen’s Tiguan, Skoda’s Karoq and the Kia Sportage.

A 2024 refresh included the stylish N-Design tested here.

Qashqai prices start at just over £30,000 but our test car came in at £40,365.

Equipped with Nissan’s range-topping e-Power drivetrain, its front wheels are driven entirely by an electric motor.

The car’s 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is there only to generate electricity, cutting in when needed in fairly subdued fashion.

It is not as complex as it sounds and succeeds in delivering the seamless power delivery of an EV without the need to plug in.

The drivetrain’s 190PS and 330Nm output makes 7.9 second acceleration to 62mph possible.

However, Nissan’s innovative, electrified approach delivers a good, but not entirely groundbreaking, 54.3mpg fuel economy. Its CO2 emission are 117g/km.

The N-Design’s exterior features sharp LED light clusters and 20-inch alloys.

Inside, Nissan’s 2024 upgrades include the use of tactile Alcantara on the dashboard, door inserts, door armrests and centre console.

The driving position in excellent and the cabin is roomier than expected, complete with a 504-litre boot.

It also feels extremely structurally sound, an impression reinforced by impressive refinement.

Nissan has now integrated Google’s operating system into its 12.3-inch infotainment system, bringing Google Maps with its a satellite-view mapping.

There is a wireless smartphone charger, 64-colour ambient lighting and Nissan’s full suite of driver assistance systems. Autonomous parking and a 360-degree view camera assist with tight manoeuvres.

The secret to the Qashqai’s success lies in its all-round ability. Impressive build quality, economy and accommodation combine with cutting-edge technology to make it a winning family car choice.

If this is the modern day Mondeo, we have come a long way.