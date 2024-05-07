Suzuki Ignis

Packing a mild hybrid drivetrain and the option of all-wheel-drive into a frame that measures just 3.7m long and 1.7m wide, yet serves up 180mm of ground clearance, is some feat.

That there is no sense of ‘packing into’ the Ignis, even with a payload of four adult occupants, is remarkable.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzuki fits a 1.2-litre petrol engine – delivering 83PS and 107Nm of torque – under the Ignis’s stubby bonnet and its space-efficient 12-volt hybrid system employs a lightweight and compact starter-generator that harvests energy and can then help propel the car.

This, and a resulting kerb weight of just 925kg, helps to deliver CO2 emissions of 112g/km and 56.9mpg fuel economy on the combined cycle.

Despite the slight uptick in power added by the hybrid system (50Nm of torque), the Ignis will never feel particularly quick, with 62mph arriving no quicker than in 12.4 seconds.

Drivers are likely to appreciate the tiny 9.5 metre turning and that go anywhere ground clearance more than the Ignis’s pace.

And while the Ignis’s tall frame might look ungainly (particularly from the rear), the result is a pleasingly elevated driving position and lots of headroom.

Adding to this sense of usable space are rear seats that slide back and forth to prioritise legroom or boot space.

Ignis prices start at £17,949 for the SZ-T, with SZ5 tested here coming in at £18,949 with a five-speed manual gearbox. Customers can also specify a CVT gearbox or all-wheel-drive (though not together) for a further £1,000.

Standard Ignis fayre includes 16-inch alloys, roof rails, a reversing camera, air conditioning and touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

The SZ5 adds a leather steering wheel, keyless entry, cruise control and sat nav.

There is a smile-inducing utilitarian feel about the Ignis.

It is a tough little car that packs more of the things you need from a car than you might ever imagine possible from something so small.