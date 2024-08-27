Mini Cooper

THE familiar silhouette is not all that has been retained in the latest Mini Cooper.

Its trademark small car agility is present in spades, making this among the best handling affordable cars available.

Sitting on an evolution of the previous generation Mini’s chassis, it proved an instant pleasure to reacquaint myself with the latest version of the tenacious baby hatch.

The Mini Cooper C is more powerful than before. Its turbocharged 1.5-litre engine now delivers 156PS and 230Nm of torque.

From a driving perspective, the only drawback is the lack of a manual gearbox option.

That said, the now standard auto ‘box is smooth and quick shifting.

A dash to 62mph takes 7.7 seconds. Claimed fuel economy is less eye-catching, at 36 to 40mpg, alongside CO2 emissions of 146 to 133 g/km.

We returned and indicated 50mpg on longer drives.

Nonetheless, those seeking greater efficiency may consider a Toyota Yaris Hybrid.

Those buyers will miss out on the character of the Mini, though.

Prices for the entry level Mini Cooper C tested here (there are also the more powerful Cooper S and electric Cooper E and Cooper SE) start at £23,150.

There is a choice of Classic, Exclusive and Sports styling, with Level 1, 2 and 3 options packs.

Our Level 2 equipped Sunny Side Yellow car came in a £28,250 – a lot for this class.

It was extremely well equipped, however, with a head-up display, a double sunroof, Harmon/Kardon sound system, wireless phone charging and heated seats.

Mini’s quirky 24cm circular touchscreen infotainment system looks great and works well, but does away with a lot of physical buttons and I missed the tactile toggle switches of old.

A woven dashboard and vegan leather seats are among the highlights in a stylish cabin which also features a choice of themes for the ambient lighting and displays.

It goes without saying that Mini interiors remain compact. The clue is in the name. Its boot offers just 210-litres of space.

But with eye-catching style, class-leading build quality and one of the sector’s most grin-inducing drives, the new Mini remains a resounding hit.