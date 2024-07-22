STYLISH: Mazda2

PART of me feared I had made a mistake in scheduling in a test drive of the Mazda2 hatchback that coincided with the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Despite its relatively large 1.5-litre petrol engine and 48-volt mild hybrid system, as tested Mazda’s most compact model delivered a modest 90PS that would propel it to 62mph in 9.8 seconds and a 114mph top speed.

Four-up, with weekend luggage packed in the 255-litre boot for our 450-mile pilgrimage south, it felt a little more subdued.

An occasional change down the six-speed manual gearbox was needed to keep pace with motorway traffic.

Thankfully, cruise control was on hand to take some of the strain. We got within a whisker of the claimed 60.4mpg combined fuel economy (CO2 emissions 107g/km).

At £21,935 Homura Aka trim is at the upper mid-range of a Mazda2 line-up which includes 75PS and 115PS options and a Toyota Yaris-derived Mazda2 Hybrid (from £24,135).

As Ford’s Fiesta is no more, it rivals Volkswagen’s Polo, Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208.

And, despite a design that has remained similar for over a decade, the sporty Homura Aka is a modern affair.

Outside, the Aero Grey paint and carbon fibre-style black roof, 16-inch alloys and gloss black grille give the air of a pseudo hot hatch.

Inside, red stitched Alcantara-style material part covers the heated front seats and dashboard. The surfaces and build quality is akin to that found further up the Mazda range.

The leather steering wheel is also heated, while Mazda’s dial-controlled, eight inch sat nav and infotainment system – touchscreen when the car is stationary – works a treat, also serving up a reversing camera to assist with parking.

The Mazda2 only really delivered on its sporty appearance on my shorter drives around rural Rotherham, though.

While the car tackled its trek to Goodwood admirably, enjoying the slick Mazda gear shift and biddable chassis only became fun after my family had alighted.

The Mazda2 is a stylish and frugal daily driver.

But, as Mazda always demands, its mechanical integrity and dynamics ensured it was not entirely out of place in that supercar-stuffed Goodwood car park.