DS 4

A WEEK after DS Automobiles’ range-topping DS 7 SUV served up impressive comfort on a 1,500-mile trip to Scotland, we were at the helm of its little brother.

And we were thrilled to discover that the same DS Active Scan suspension system imbued our range-topping DS 4 hatchback with the same cossetting ride.

The system employs a camera, four height sensors and three accelerometers to respond to road imperfections and delivers exceptional ride quality.

Furthermore, I found the DS 4’s refinement better than the impressively quiet DS 7.

DS is carmaker Stellantis’ premium brand, targeting the likes of Mercedes and Lexus.

DS 4 prices start at £32,450 but our plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version was £47,650, making it more expensive than PHEV versions of Mercedes’ A-Class or Audi’s A3.

It is a striking car. Low and wide, it sports a bold grille and door handles which emerge from a flush position as the keyholder approaches.

Inside, there are supple ‘watchstrap design’ Nappa leather seats, complete with massage, heating and ventilation.

DS struggles to distance itself, in terms of cabin material quality, from its Citroen and Peugeot brands, though.

Instead, there are novel set-up tweaks; the window controls are positioned high on the door sill and a futuristic touchpad on the centre console controls the (also touchscreen) ten-inch infotainment system.

Focal’s Electra HiFi served up a truly immersive sound, while a head-up instrument display and wireless phone charging were highlights.

The PHEV drivetrain contributes greatly to the DS 4’s refined drive.

It delivers 225PS and 360Nm of torque, making 62mph in 7.7 seconds and a 145mph top speed possible.

Fuel economy of 269.5 to 211.3mpg and CO2 emissions of 24 to 30g/km have been recorded on the WLTP test cycle. This remains a quirk of the test regime, however.

Without charging, we recorded around 45mpg, with a 30 to 34-mile range possible from a full charge of the 12.4kWh battery.

DS stands out from the crowd as a premium brand prioritising offering comfort over sporty pretensions.

Prices that sit toe-to-toe with more established rivals may, ultimately, challenge its premium segment assault, however.