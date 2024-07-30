The cryptic world of supercar buyers
No, the iconic Italian brand is not making it possible to part-exchange your detached family home in Rotherham for an SF90 Stradale or Roma coupe, nor can you trade a vital organ.
However, from July Ferrari has extended its cryptocurrency payment system to its network of European dealers.
The innovation follows the successful launch of this alternative payment system in the United States less than a year ago.
Ferrari said in a statement that experts in the field will facilitate dealers in accepting payments without the need to manage cryptocurrencies directly, ensuring that they are “converted immediately into traditional currency”.
Apparently, the introduction of the new technology will smooth the sales process for those wealthy supercar buyers. But from the outside, though, it simply emphasises the other-worldly nature of those making such exotic motoring purchases.
