Life has become easier for cryptocurrency users wanting a Ferrari

YOU can now buy a supercar from Ferrari without spending a penny… Well, kind of.

No, the iconic Italian brand is not making it possible to part-exchange your detached family home in Rotherham for an SF90 Stradale or Roma coupe, nor can you trade a vital organ.

However, from July Ferrari has extended its cryptocurrency payment system to its network of European dealers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The innovation follows the successful launch of this alternative payment system in the United States less than a year ago.

Ferrari said in a statement that experts in the field will facilitate dealers in accepting payments without the need to manage cryptocurrencies directly, ensuring that they are “converted immediately into traditional currency”.