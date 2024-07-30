The cryptic world of supercar buyers

By Tom Sharpe
Published 30th Jul 2024, 07:31 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 07:53 BST
Life has become easier for cryptocurrency users wanting a FerrariLife has become easier for cryptocurrency users wanting a Ferrari
Life has become easier for cryptocurrency users wanting a Ferrari
YOU can now buy a supercar from Ferrari without spending a penny… Well, kind of.

No, the iconic Italian brand is not making it possible to part-exchange your detached family home in Rotherham for an SF90 Stradale or Roma coupe, nor can you trade a vital organ.

However, from July Ferrari has extended its cryptocurrency payment system to its network of European dealers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The innovation follows the successful launch of this alternative payment system in the United States less than a year ago.

Ferrari said in a statement that experts in the field will facilitate dealers in accepting payments without the need to manage cryptocurrencies directly, ensuring that they are “converted immediately into traditional currency”.

Apparently, the introduction of the new technology will smooth the sales process for those wealthy supercar buyers. But from the outside, though, it simply emphasises the other-worldly nature of those making such exotic motoring purchases.

Related topics:FerrariRotherhamUnited States

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.