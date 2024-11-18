Subaru Crosstrek

SUBARU’S commitment to permanent all-wheel drive makes it the brand of choice for many rural buyers.

After struggling to appeal to those tackling more urban journeys with its XV crossover, it is has now introduced the Crosstrek.

Over two trim levels – the £34,345 Limited and £36,345 Touring – it offers 220mm of ground clearance and an XMODE system which can tailor its drivetrain for all terrains.

A mild hybrid drivetrain, centred on a two-litre petrol engine, operates through a Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (so there are no gears to shift) in a bid to achieve efficiency.

Balancing permanent all-wheel-drive and a desire for fuel economy proves a big ask.

The Crosstrek’s 36.8mpg consumption and 174g/km CO2 emissions are some way off those of front-wheel-drive rivals like Seat’s Ateca and Kia’s XCeed.

Dacia’s Duster – the Crosstrek’s only 4x4 rival – claims 46mpg.

The Crosstrek delivers impressive traction, though. Its 136PS and 182Nm of torque will not trouble the grip of its large Michelin CrossClimate tyres.

The suspension is on the firm side, but this translates little lean in corners. With somewhat light steering, the Crosstrek feels quite alert.

Keen drivers will likely be put off by the CVT transmission, though. It revs the engine hard during acceleration.

A 10.8 second dash to 62mph means those who like to drive quickly will have to be patient with this delivery.

There is a pleasing functionality about the Crosstrek.

The 315-litre boot offers a wide and level loading area. The cabin is well-appointed with plenty of rear legroom.

Subaru’s Crosstrek Touring features an 11.6-inch, portrait-oriented infotainment system, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control and a reversing camera.

Its so-called EyeSight system also delivers array of monitoring and warning systems.

I discovered its ability to spot potential hazards and instigate an emergency stop in Sheffield city centre. Unfortunately, the somewhat surprised pedestrian was stood on the pavement at the time.

It might not all be plain sailing in Subaru’s bid to fit in with the mundane challenges of urban life.

However, while many modern crossovers give the outward impression that they are ready for adventure, the Crosstrek will deliver.