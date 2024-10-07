Swift awards win for new Suzuki

By Tom Sharpe
Published 7th Oct 2024, 13:55 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 13:58 BST
The new Suzuki Swift Hybrid
The new Suzuki Swift Hybrid
THE new Suzuki Swift Hybrid received a resounding Northern seal of approval at the recent Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) test day at Wetherby Racecourse.

The Japanese hatchback, recently reviewed by the Rotherham Advertiser, was voted as the Northern Group of Motoring Writers’ Car of the Year at the event, with representatives from the Japanese brand’s Milton Keynes headquarters receiving their award on the day.

Advertiser motoring correspondent and long-time NGMW member Tom Sharpe said: “The new Swift is a worthy winner, offering excellent value.

“Suzuki’s mild hybrid technology delivers excellent fuel economy in a stylish package that also serves all the fun you’d expect of a flyweight hatchback.

“What is not to like?”

Suzuki Swift prices start at £18,699.

The award-winning hatchback employs an 82PS 1.2-litre petrol drivetrain, featuring 12-volt mild hybrid system, to deliver a 64.2mpg combined fuel consumption claim, while emitting just 99g/km of CO2.

