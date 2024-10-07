Swift awards win for new Suzuki
The Japanese hatchback, recently reviewed by the Rotherham Advertiser, was voted as the Northern Group of Motoring Writers’ Car of the Year at the event, with representatives from the Japanese brand’s Milton Keynes headquarters receiving their award on the day.
Advertiser motoring correspondent and long-time NGMW member Tom Sharpe said: “The new Swift is a worthy winner, offering excellent value.
“Suzuki’s mild hybrid technology delivers excellent fuel economy in a stylish package that also serves all the fun you’d expect of a flyweight hatchback.
“What is not to like?”
Suzuki Swift prices start at £18,699.
The award-winning hatchback employs an 82PS 1.2-litre petrol drivetrain, featuring 12-volt mild hybrid system, to deliver a 64.2mpg combined fuel consumption claim, while emitting just 99g/km of CO2.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.