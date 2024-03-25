Suzuki launches new Swift Hybrid
An 82PS petrol drivetrain, powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine and 12-volt mild hybrid system, delivers 64.2 combined fuel economy and 99g/km CO2 emissions.
Thanks to improved low-down torque (112Nm at 4,500rpm) it will also accelerate to 62mph five per cent faster than before, in 12.5 seconds for the manual model and 11.9 seconds with the optional CVT.
The Swift is also a flyweight hatchback, its 949kg weight combining with aerodynamic new exterior design to boost performance.
Suzuki has said that the entry-level Motion trim will be the range’s volume selling model.
Prices start at £18,699 and its standard features include: LED headlights; 16-inch alloys, a nine-inch media display, adaptive cruise control, heated seats, and a reversing camera.
An optional ALLGRIP four-wheel-drive version of the Swift will be offered later this year.