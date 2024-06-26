xxx

The UK Health Security Agency has issued yellow heat warnings for the early part of this week (Heat health alerts | UKHSA data dashboard) :

The AA offers the following advice:

Drivers with occupants vulnerable to severe heat should plan their journeys for cooler parts of the day

Carrying extra water, at least one litre per person, and the means to create shade, such as sun screens or even just towels, is a wise precaution

Keeping the vehicle well ventilated and seeking shade, such as a covered car park, while allowing occupants to wait under the shade of trees or covered areas will be more comfortable

Create a deliberate routine for ensuring that car keys remain on the driver’s person and not locked in the car

Tyres are more susceptible to blow-outs on hot roads as are engines overheating. Check tyre pressures in cooler times of the day. Be diligent with vehicle cooling systems and seek advice from a mechanic if unsure.

Following the extreme heat of 2022 (2022_03_july_heatwave_v1 (metoffice.gov.uk)), the AA surveyed 2,538 of its members who have dogs and transport them animals in the cars:

1. I have a dog I transport in the car and the hot summer of 2022 caused me a lot of concern – 22.5%

2. I have a dog I transport in the car and, following the extreme heat of 2022, I am taking more in-car precautions to protect the animal (extra water, air con, time left in the car, etc) – 42.2%

3. I have a dog I transport in the car and have decided to not carry it in the car when temperatures become extreme (around 30o Centigrade/85o Fahrenheit or higher) - 28.2%

4. I have a dog I transport in the car and the record temperatures of 2022 convinced me not to carry it in the car during hot summer weather – 18.4%

5. I have a dog I transport in the car and whether or not I drive a long distance will be dictated by the heat and my safety concerns for the animal – 35.3%

6. I have a dog and have become more careful when walking it on very hot road/pavement surfaces – 65.1%

Edmund King, AA president, said: “High temperatures can be dangerous if you breakdown or get stuck in congestion. Ensure you have enough fuel or electric charge to keep your air-conditioning running. Severe heat could cause considerable problems for many older vehicles without air-conditioning or recent servicing, with both the car and occupants over-heating. Driving outside the hottest part of the day is advisable.

“Be aware of the dangers and never leave children, the elderly and animals in over-heated vehicles. Be smart and plan journeys accordingly, be careful and keep car keys on your person, and be prepared should you have to stop for an extended period in the sun.

“If your car breaks down when temperatures are high, it’s even more important than usual that we get to you as quickly as we can. The quickest way for our members to report a breakdown is through the AA breakdown app.

“Knowing your exaction location is vital to us, so downloading the what3words app (w3w) and reporting your unique w3w location can help us to reach you faster. Try to wait in the shade in a safe place.