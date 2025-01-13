Striking EVs showcase future Hondas
Despite looking like props from Blade Runner, the Japanese carmaker told attendees at the annual Consumer Electronic Show (CES) that its Honda 0 SUV and Honda 0 Saloon models will go on sale next year.
The Saloon, which is set to be the flagship of a new 0 Series range of EVs, maintains a low, sleek shape thanks to what Honda calls its “Thin, Light and Wise philosophy”.
This approach will see the brand use slimmer battery packs to enable the car to keep its low-slung saloon proportions.
In the SUV model, Honda said that the philosophy will result in a vehicle that offers
“a spacious cabin with an outstandingly clear and unrestricted field of view”.
The full specification details have yet to be published.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.