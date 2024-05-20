Honda's e:Ny1

HONDA’S e:Ny1 is a keenly-awaited follow-up to its cute and retro Honda e hatchback.

While its city car predecessor’s eye-catching style, Hackney Carriage turning circle and futuristic interior were ultimately undermined by a rather limited driving range, the e:Ny1 hits a more mainstream crossover segment with sounder credentials.

A 68.8kWh battery serves up a potential range of up to 256 miles alongside a power output of 204PS (and 310Nm of torque) to provide 7.6-second acceleration to 62mph.

The familiar styling derives from the e:Ny1’s close relationship with the Honda HR-V.

It is a fuss-free design, featuring quite a sleek roofline and rear door handles that are integrated into the rear pillars to emphasise an almost coupe-like appearance.

This is a little at odds with a rather perched driving position, which places you high behind the wheel, the benefit of which is excellent visibility.

Despite that low-looking roof, headroom is not an issue, even with the panoramic sunroof of our Advance trim test car.

At just over £42,000, the e:Ny1 Advance sits above the spacious Kia Niro and Peugeot’s e-2008, but below Volvo’s impressive EX40.

The Advanced trim’s cabin, with its light hue of synthetic leather and airy feel, is welcoming.

A portrait-orientated, 15.1in touchscreen takes centre stage, its display divided into tiers, featuring climate controls; shortcuts to audio, phone and vehicle settings; and the navigation and vehicle cameras.

Like the HR-V, the e:Ny1’s cabin offers huge legroom but is not overly wide. Three adults might be a squeeze in the back. Its 361-litre boot is also smaller than its key rivals’.

One of the most striking things about driving the e:Ny1 is its noises. Unlike so many EVs, which often feed synthesised sounds into the cabin, the drivetrains many whirrs and whistles are very audible, at lower speeds in particular.

The e:Ny1’s ride is firm, too busy on certain surfaces, and yet it falls short of feeling sporty or dynamic.

What it offers is stress-free EV motoring with a dose of style and Honda dependability.