Spring driving – be aware of the risks
Graham Conway, managing director at Select Car Leasing – https://www.selectcarleasing.co.uk/, has outlined five important springtime checks:
1. CHECK YOUR TYRES – Spring means showers and wheels need to be safely shod with road-legal tyres if you’re going to cope with the early summer deluges. In the UK, the minimum tread depth for your tyres is 1.6mm, and the pressure needs to be correct. Roads are particularly skiddy when wet after prolonged warm weather.
2. KEEP WILD ANIMALS IN MIND – Wildlife can be more active on the roads in the spring and summer and drivers need to keep their wits about them. Accidentally hitting any animal - whether wild or domestic - can be shocking so it’s wise to slow down and pay close attention. Keep in mind that braking or swerving to avoid animals on the road can put other motorists at risk. If your vehicle hits an animal and you fear it may have caused damage, turn on the hazard lights and pull over in a safe space to investigate.
3. BE PREPARED FOR THE GLARE OF THE SUN – Check your sun visors are in good working order - if they are broken, you leave yourself vulnerable to being dazzled. Bring sunglasses with you, but make sure that the filter category falls between 0-3.
4. LEAVE A SAFE DISTANCE – Maintaining a safe distance from other drivers is vital.
5. HAYFEVER MEDS - If you take medicine to keep your hayfever in check, be aware that some antihistamines can cause drowsiness.
