So what is our Car of the Year 2024?

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

ANOTHER bumper year of Rotherham Advertiser road tests left an exclusive clutch of new market entrants vying to be our annual Car of the Year title.

But there can only be one winner and this year’s standout superstar shone bright, despite being put to the test quite recently, on Rotherham’s icy winter roads.

Here are our top three cars of 2024, and what we said about them:

1) Hyundai Ioniq 5 N (from £65,000) – “The Korean brand has rewritten the hot hatch rule book with this fully electric, horizon-guided projectile.

“Under normal conditions it delivers a thumping 609PS. Prod the steering wheel-mounted red button labelled NGB – short for N Grin Boost – and that rises to 640PS. Launch control helps the all-wheel-drive Ioniq 5 N reach 62mph in 3.4-seconds.

“Delve into the 12.3-inch infotainment system to engage N e-shift mode and the steering wheel’s paddle shifters simulate an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission – complete with jolts between ‘shifts’.

“This pairs to N Active Sound+, which employs eight internal and two external speakers to conjure the sound of a two-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

“It sounds contrived. The effect is sublime. Within yards I am more engaged than in any other EV I have driven.

“This is not simply ‘the first EV for the driving enthusiast’, it is a car to restore faith that the future of driving can be fun.”

2) Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV (from £46,775) – “There are 18 cup holders, rear sun blinds, heated front and outer rear seats, and USB-C charge points and climate control access for all three rows of seats.

“Up front, two 12-inch displays provide infotainment and instrumentation, along with a head-up display.

“Striking, tech-packed and comfortable, the Santa Fe is a compelling modern MPV. It takes the SUV format and makes it truly multi-purpose.”

3) Suzuki Swift (from £18,699) – “The Japanese hatchback ably demonstrated the benefits of wading into a competitive compact car sector with USPs of impressive fuel economy and a well-specced standard trim.

“Alright, 82PS and 112Nm will leave you trailing in a Mini Cooper’s wake but be assured that the Swift’s 979kg weight makes it fun to throw around.”