SMMT warns of ‘unsustainable’ EV discounts
Brands have been forced to offer discounts to encourage apprehensive buyers into zero-emissions vehicles in order to avoid fines for breaching the UK government’s 2024 EV sales mandate.
Under the rules, 22 per cent of new car sales must be EVs this year, rising to 28 per cent in 2025.
SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said manufacturers which had invested unprecedented sums to bring new EVs to market were now having to spend billions on compelling offers.
“Such incentives are unsustainable”, he said. “It is right, therefore, that government urgently reviews the market regulation and the support necessary to drive it, given EV registrations need to rise by over a half next year.”
EV registrations increased by 58.4% year-on-year in November, to 38,581 units – representing 25.1% of the market.