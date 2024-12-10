SMMT warns of ‘unsustainable’ EV discounts

An electric car being charged up

THE Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has warned that carmakers’ £4 billion in electric vehicle (EV) discounts are “not sustainable”.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brands have been forced to offer discounts to encourage apprehensive buyers into zero-emissions vehicles in order to avoid fines for breaching the UK government’s 2024 EV sales mandate.

Under the rules, 22 per cent of new car sales must be EVs this year, rising to 28 per cent in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said manufacturers which had invested unprecedented sums to bring new EVs to market were now having to spend billions on compelling offers.

“Such incentives are unsustainable”, he said. “It is right, therefore, that government urgently reviews the market regulation and the support necessary to drive it, given EV registrations need to rise by over a half next year.”

EV registrations increased by 58.4% year-on-year in November, to 38,581 units – representing 25.1% of the market.