Skoda makes Elroq vRS its fastest ever production car

By Tom Sharpe
Published 28th Apr 2025, 08:53 BST
POWER: Skoda’s Elroq SUV can hit 62mph in 5.4 secondsPOWER: Skoda’s Elroq SUV can hit 62mph in 5.4 seconds
POWER: Skoda’s Elroq SUV can hit 62mph in 5.4 seconds
THE vRS-badged performance version of Skoda’s Elroq SUV will be capable of accelerating to 62mph in just 5.4 seconds, making it the Czech brand’s fastest production car ever.

Twin motors will serve up a total power output of 340PS when the flagship version of Skoda’s new compact SUV arrives with UK customers this summer.

An 84kWh battery will make the rapid EV capable of covering 339 miles between charges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, that range of travel is likely to reduce if drivers make the most of the Elroq’s power.

Ensuring that the Elroq handles its new-found turn of pace is adaptive suspension, upgraded brakes and sports suspension fitted, which are all fitted as standard.

Priced from £46,560, the Elroq vRS will also feature 20-inch Draconis alloys and the option of an exclusive vRS Hyper Green paint option, pictured here.

Larger 21-inch Vision anthracite wheels are available as an option, Skoda has confirmed.

Related topics:Skoda

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice