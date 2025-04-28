Skoda makes Elroq vRS its fastest ever production car
Twin motors will serve up a total power output of 340PS when the flagship version of Skoda’s new compact SUV arrives with UK customers this summer.
An 84kWh battery will make the rapid EV capable of covering 339 miles between charges.
However, that range of travel is likely to reduce if drivers make the most of the Elroq’s power.
Ensuring that the Elroq handles its new-found turn of pace is adaptive suspension, upgraded brakes and sports suspension fitted, which are all fitted as standard.
Priced from £46,560, the Elroq vRS will also feature 20-inch Draconis alloys and the option of an exclusive vRS Hyper Green paint option, pictured here.
Larger 21-inch Vision anthracite wheels are available as an option, Skoda has confirmed.
