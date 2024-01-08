KIA bettered its record-breaking 2022 by registering 107,765 new cars in the UK last year.

The Korean carmaker’s electric vehicle (EV) range – comprised of EV6, Niro EV and Soul EV – claimed 5.5 per cent of the UK’s EV market, with 17,345 sales.

Kia’s continued shift to electrification means that the £65,025 EV9 is set to become its new flagship in 2024.

While a new Sorento will land in the coming months, we wanted to bid farewell to the handsome 2023 version that appears to offer compelling value alongside the zero-emissions newcomer.

At 4.81m long, the long-time Kia range-topper can be bought in Vision and Edition trims with a turbodiesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

Prices start from £44,995, with the plugless hybrid HEV Vision £46,595.

The drivetrain features a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a rather thin, small capacity soundtrack which makes itself heard when the square set Sorento is asked to work hard.

It is not range’s quickest or most frugal (38.2mpg combined) option, but its 167g/km CO2 emissions are lower than the diesel and the nine-second dash to 62mph served up by a 229PS power output is quicker.

Kia’s Sorento HEV is quiet most of the time, and permanent all-wheel-drive adds a sense of security.

The Sorento feels prop-forward sturdy from behind the wheel, its sturdiness accentuated by the cabin’s wide centre console, which features a rotary gear selector and Terrain Mode selector, delivering access to Mud, Snow and Sand settings.

The Sorento also feels premium. Black leather is standard and Kia’s 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment combines with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster to attractive and functional effect.

There are heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof as standard. USB charging ports are present on all three rows of seats – seven in total.

In 2024, the Sorento will be shorn of its diesel option when the new version lands in showrooms and – facelift or not – it looks set to be somewhat upstaged by the striking EV9.