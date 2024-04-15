Race the Waves

In tribute to a bygone era when UK coastlines were a staging post for world speed record attempts, the May 9 to 12 event hosts a diverse array of high-speed races.

Car racing competitors will pair up to take part in drag races over a 200-yard course on the seaside town’s South Beach.

Motorcycle races, meanwhile, often see groups of four or five race away from the start line together.

Race the Waves’ main races are subject to tide times; however, the weekend-long event also plays host to food, drink and trade stands on the seafront promenade.