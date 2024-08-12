Scotland’s stunning NC500
While motorhomes are more common than sports cars on its 516-mile route, I vowed to return and take in its full majesty at the wheel of something sportier, with an ability to drop the roof and make the most of the region’s rare glimpses of sunshine.
The NC500 starts at Inverness and takes in Muir of Ord, the stunning Applecross Pass, Ullapool, Thurso, John O’ Groats, Wick, Dunrobin Castle and Dingwall, before heading back to Inverness via Muir of Ord.
I have been lucky enough to drive much of the route already and, whatever the car, it had my head swimming with its stunning views.
Just one question mark remains, whether I can stomach the 435-mile drive to
Inverness in anything less comfortable than a DS 7.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.