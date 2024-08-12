A stretch of the NC500 route round Scotland’s coastline

MANY of the roads on my trip to the Northernmost reaches of the UK form part of the NC500 – a stunning route which circumnavigates Scotland’s coastline.

While motorhomes are more common than sports cars on its 516-mile route, I vowed to return and take in its full majesty at the wheel of something sportier, with an ability to drop the roof and make the most of the region’s rare glimpses of sunshine.

The NC500 starts at Inverness and takes in Muir of Ord, the stunning Applecross Pass, Ullapool, Thurso, John O’ Groats, Wick, Dunrobin Castle and Dingwall, before heading back to Inverness via Muir of Ord.

I have been lucky enough to drive much of the route already and, whatever the car, it had my head swimming with its stunning views.

Just one question mark remains, whether I can stomach the 435-mile drive to

Inverness in anything less comfortable than a DS 7.