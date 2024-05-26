McLaren's Artura Spider

THE latest McLaren supercar to feature a state-of-the art chassis built in Rotherham has been showcased at a star-studded unveiling in London.

Thanks to the super-light carbon fibre supercar chassis created at the Advanced Manufacturing Park, the Woking-based carmaker’s 700PS Artura Spider is said to be the lightest convertible in its class – weighing in at just 1,457kg.

As a result, it will accelerate to 62mph in just three seconds and can reach a top speed of 205mph.

“The introduction of the Spider adds a thrilling new dimension to the driving experience of this extraordinary car”, said Brett Soso, McLaren’s regional director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.