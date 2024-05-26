Rotherham supercar is a superstar
Thanks to the super-light carbon fibre supercar chassis created at the Advanced Manufacturing Park, the Woking-based carmaker’s 700PS Artura Spider is said to be the lightest convertible in its class – weighing in at just 1,457kg.
As a result, it will accelerate to 62mph in just three seconds and can reach a top speed of 205mph.
“The introduction of the Spider adds a thrilling new dimension to the driving experience of this extraordinary car”, said Brett Soso, McLaren’s regional director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The Artura Spider’s debut took place at the Outernet venue, on Tottenham Court Road, and was attended by Eurovision star Sam Ryder, rapper Tinie Tempah, internet sensation Francis Bourgeois, former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and Soul II Soul founder Jazzie B.
