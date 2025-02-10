Power boost for Peugeot’s fastback SUV
Over 100,000 versions of the striking French SUV have been sold by the brand in the first six months since its European launch, with 22 per cent of buyers opting to go electric.
In the UK, over 30 per cent of new 3008 sales were e-3008 models during the same period.
Now Peugeot is set to complete its e-3008 line-up with the addition of an all-wheel-drive version, serving up a power output of 320PS.
It adds to an e-3008 line-up which already includes the 73kWh 210 version tested here, and a Long Range 97kWh 230 version, which claims a class-leading 435-mile range.
Hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the 3008 are also available.
Prices and performance details have yet to be released for the new flagship, all-wheel-drive electric model.