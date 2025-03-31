Polestar’s ‘business class’ EV

LONG RANGE: Polestar 4

THE bold step of omitting a rear window from the Polestar 4 feels like something of a masterstroke when you settle into the car.

Within moments of the 4’s delivery a very tricky left-right reversing manoeuvre around a parked scissor lift and a van proved that its camera-operated rear-view ‘mirror’ offers greater visibility than a conventional set-up.

The other positives? Improved aerodynamics and a cocooning rear cabin that features a cool, LED illuminated rear shelf and reclining seats, offering business class levels of long haul comfort.

The Polestar 4 SUV-cum-coupe is six centimetres shorter and two centimetres narrower than the 3 tested last week but features the same 107kWh battery and dual motor, all-wheel-drive system.

Its lower, more dynamic silhouette is matched to more power, though, with a neck straining 544PS and 686Nm of torque making 62mph possible in 3.7 seconds.

Furthermore, that big battery facilitates a 367-mile range.

Polestar’s ability to combine dynamic prowess and comfort is once again in evidence, the 4 absorbing the worst Rotherham’s roads can throw at it with finesse.

It is a car that disguises its mass well, its balanced chassis proving engaging to drive on a fast, flowing B-road.

So much of what is special about the 4 is in its cabin, though.

The heavily textured, light grey upholstery and dashboard covering – made from recycled plastics – is beautifully tactile.

The ambience of the interior can be tailored to themes based on the planets of the solar system. It sounds naff, but the tasteful ambient lighting and the sharp graphics of the configuration screen make it an event.

Beyond that, the 15.4-inch infotainment system – landscape oriented, unlike the Polestar 3’s – is still not very intuitive to use.

There are some labelled buttons on the steering wheel, however, removing some of the frustration of overly ambiguous controls.

Our £69,640 test car came with options including a 12-speaker, 1,320-watt Harmon/Kardon sound system and an excellent 14.7-inch head-up display.

But at its core this is an innovative zero-emissions GT that feels special from the off, and

would sit happily in our dream EV garage, alongside Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N.