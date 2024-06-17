Polestar targets EV expansion
Over 27,000 Polestar 2s onto UK roads since the brand’s official launch four years ago, but the first Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 SUVs will soon be arriving with customers.
Polestar UK chief executive Jonathan Goodman said: “This opening comes at a really exciting time. It’s fantastic to be able to showcase the two new models in our eighth UK
location – our largest in the UK.”
Polestar 3 SUV prices start at £75,900. Initially available in Long Range Dual Motor guise, it claims a 392-mile range and 4.8 second acceleration to 62mph.
The coupe-like Polestar 4 is available in £59,990 Long Range Single Motor and £66,990 Long Range Dual Motor guise.
The former claims a 385-mile range and 7.1-second acceleration to 62mph, the latter a 367-mile range and a 3.7 second dash to 62mph.
