Polestar targets EV expansion

By Tom Sharpe
Published 17th Jun 2024, 09:23 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 09:26 BST
Polestar UK chief executive Jonathan GoodmanPolestar UK chief executive Jonathan Goodman
TWO new Polestar models are on show in the Meadowhall Space as the EV brand accelerates from one to three vehicles in 2024.

Over 27,000 Polestar 2s onto UK roads since the brand’s official launch four years ago, but the first Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 SUVs will soon be arriving with customers.

Polestar UK chief executive Jonathan Goodman said: “This opening comes at a really exciting time. It’s fantastic to be able to showcase the two new models in our eighth UK

location – our largest in the UK.”

Polestar 3 SUV prices start at £75,900. Initially available in Long Range Dual Motor guise, it claims a 392-mile range and 4.8 second acceleration to 62mph.

The coupe-like Polestar 4 is available in £59,990 Long Range Single Motor and £66,990 Long Range Dual Motor guise.

The former claims a 385-mile range and 7.1-second acceleration to 62mph, the latter a 367-mile range and a 3.7 second dash to 62mph.

