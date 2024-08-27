Cupra Tavascan

CUPRA has poised to open the order books for its first all-electric SUV – the Tavascan.

The Catalonian carmaker – Seat’s sister brand – will follow-up the success of its Cupra Born hatchback with the new flagship model.

Customers can now place a refundable £99 deposit to be in with a chance of taking delivery of an initial batch of 50 UK deliveries due to arrive at dealerships during September.

Tavascan prices start from £47,340, with V1, V2, VZ1 and VZ2 trims available alongside a choice of 286PS and 340PS zero-emissions drivetrains.

Cupra claims that the 286PS Tavascan will be able to cover 352 miles between charges thanks to its 77kWh capacity battery.

The more potent Tavascan will accelerate to 62mph in just 5.5 seconds.

Early customers can take advantage of an initial finance offer which includes a £3,000 deposit contribution and 1% APR (up to 48 months), alongside a complimentary Ohme charger.