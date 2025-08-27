Old money, new tricks: Bentley’s Continental GT Speed

LUXURY: Bentley’s Continental GT Speed

Any sense that the electrification of Bentley’s Continental GT Speed might diminish its credentials as a rapid and luxurious crusher of miles are quickly banished.

Alright, the new plug-in hybrid drivetrain starts-up in electric mode as a default, meaning no instantaneous V8 rumble, but scroll the drive mode dial to ‘Sport’ and that sonorous warble ensues.

Once the drivetrain is warmed through there is further petrolhead heaven to tap into.

Come to a halt, plant the brakes, floor the accelerator and launch control coils the Conti into a spring-like state, dialling up optimum revs for the perfect standing start.

Ditch the brake and the new GT Speed’s four-litre twin turbocharged V8 combines with an electric motor delivering an additional 188bhp and 332lb.ft. of torque to smear all four Pirelli P Zero tyres into the tarmac.

On a dry road, traction feels absolute as 772bhp and 738lb.ft. of torque throws you toward the horizon.

Bentley claims a 208mph top speed and 3.1-second acceleration to 62mph. It feels faster.

Our test car’s carbon ceramic brakes (£14,115), part of a package of optional elevating its list price from £236,600 to £295,940, hauled off pace equally efficiently.

Keen to make more efficient progress? The GT Speed’s 25.9kWh battery can also serve-up 50 miles of silent, zero emissions motoring.

The Conti’s active air suspension demonstrates is, perhaps, almost as impressive as its acceleration.

In combination with a sumptuous interior, hand-crafted in Crewe, this is what makes the car such an impressive grand tourer.

‘Sport’ mode is firm but never uncomfortable, ‘Comfort’ cossetting but not lazy enough to elicit any bob or lean, the ‘Bentley’ proving an impressive half-way house.

Inside, soft leather and Alcantara clad seats and stitched headrests denoted the ‘First Edition’ trim level of our test car.

At the touch of a button, a large touchscreen infotainment system rotates in the dashboard, replaced by three analogue dials: a clock, a thermometer and a compass.

The cabin is a tactile treat, incorporating modern tech with a traditional twist.

Bentley’s vent controls resemble the “stops” on a church’s pipe organ, and there are proper buttons and dials for the key controls.

But there is also a night vision function, a head-up display, and – evident in the dark – animated LED welcome lamps which illuminate a glittering Bentley logo at your feet as you enter the car.

Google ‘Luxury’ and you will find it described as “a state of great comfort or elegance, especially when involving great expense”. Bentley’s Continental GT Speed fulfils this brief.

For me, a luxury car has to be something you would relish the prospect of a long, journey in. South of France? Swiss Alps? We’ll be there by the morning…

Bentley Continental GT Speed

Price: £295,940 (as tested)

Engine: four-litre petrol, plug-in hybrid

Power: 772bhp

Torque: 738lb.ft.

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Top Speed: 208mph

0-62mph: 3.1 seconds

Economy: 217mpg (WLTP)

CO2 emissions: 29g/km