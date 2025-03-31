Nissan boost its British manufacturing plans

By Tom Sharpe
Published 31st Mar 2025, 09:48 BST
plans: An electrifying 2025 ahead for Nissanplans: An electrifying 2025 ahead for Nissan
plans: An electrifying 2025 ahead for Nissan
NISSAN’S British manufacturing operation is poised to produce a trio of new electrified models by the end of next year.

Plant Sunderland is preparing to start production of an all-new third generation version of Nissan’s pioneering LEAF electric vehicle, with first cars rolling off the production line later this year.

In addition, the facility’s 6,000-strong workforce will build upgraded versions of the Qashqai, while the next generation Juke, available for the first time as an EV, will arrive in 2026.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leon Dorssers, Nissan’s regional senior vice president of sales and marketing, said that the renewal of Nissan’s European line-up was the realisation of its “bold plan to electrify our range in Europe”.

Nissan is also preparing for the return its Micra, in EV form.

The new Micra has been designed by the team at Nissan Design Europe, in London, but will be built in France and shares the same platform as Renault’s R5.

Related topics:NissanSunderlandLondonFrance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice