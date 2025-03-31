Nissan boost its British manufacturing plans

plans: An electrifying 2025 ahead for Nissan

NISSAN’S British manufacturing operation is poised to produce a trio of new electrified models by the end of next year.

Plant Sunderland is preparing to start production of an all-new third generation version of Nissan’s pioneering LEAF electric vehicle, with first cars rolling off the production line later this year.

In addition, the facility’s 6,000-strong workforce will build upgraded versions of the Qashqai, while the next generation Juke, available for the first time as an EV, will arrive in 2026.

Leon Dorssers, Nissan’s regional senior vice president of sales and marketing, said that the renewal of Nissan’s European line-up was the realisation of its “bold plan to electrify our range in Europe”.

Nissan is also preparing for the return its Micra, in EV form.

The new Micra has been designed by the team at Nissan Design Europe, in London, but will be built in France and shares the same platform as Renault’s R5.