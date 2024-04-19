Ten police forces will be using cameras which can detect motorists who are not wearing a seatbelt or using mobile phones while driving.

The new kit – launched in 2021 - is mounted on a vehicle or trailer and has multiple cameras giving differing views of drivers and their passengers.

The police forces taking part in the trial are Durham, Greater Manchester Police, Humberside, Staffordshire, West Mercia, Northamptonshire, Wiltshire, Norfolk, Thames Valley Police and Sussex.

Data collected is processed and sent to the police who then inform offending drivers of their actions through warning letters outlining the dangers of their behaviour.