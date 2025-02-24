New Skoda Kodiaq focuses on family values

Skoda Kodiaq

SKODA has gone large in more ways than one with its second-generation Kodiaq SUV.

Skoda may have introduced a plug-in hybrid capable of covering 62 miles between charges, but our test car was propelled by now lesser spotted diesel power, making its good for well over 500 miles from a tank of fuel.

Prices for the second-generation Kodiaq start at £36,645 for an SE trim version with a 1.5-litre 150PS TSI petrol engine, with the option of seven seats adding £860.

Our SE L was £42,505 until a panoramic sunroof (£1,725) and Driving Assistance Package (£1,535) among the options that took that to £48,065.

Its two litre turbodiesel engine powers the front wheels, delivering 47.8-to-51.2mpg claimed fuel economy and 143-to-153g/km of CO2 emissions.

Performance is not too lively, with 62mph arriving in 9.8 seconds and a top speed of 126mph.

At 4.76m long, the Kodiaq can also struggle to apply the TDI engine’s torque to winter tarmac.

Passenger accommodation is plentiful – if not quite as commodious as in Hyundai’s Santa Fe in that third row of seats – and new Kodiaq’s cabin has stepped up the style.

The boot is 340 litres behind three rows of seats, expanding to 845 litres with that third row folded.

A heavily contoured dashboard is stitched with faux leather, with a panel of ash-coloured trim intersecting its full width. LED strip lights illuminate it to striking effect at

night.

Above the glove compartment is a second useful cubby.

Skoda’s latest 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system serves up sharp graphics, while a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit display sits ahead of the driver.

In the centre console, there are two wireless phone charging plates, while heated front seats, a Canton sound system, electric bootlid and, of course, a Skoda umbrella stowed within the door.

Despite remaining a fairly conservatively styled SUV, the Kodiaq now features a cabin that elevates it, delivering a dose of design flair we might not have previously attached to the brand.

It adds appeal to a family SUV that trades on the traditional values of practical space and – as tested here – the reassurance of a healthy driving range for longer journeys.