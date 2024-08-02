New life breathed into British icon
Automotive brands across the globe are overhauling classic cars for the modern age and the latest vehicle to receive such a makeover is a British icon – the MGB.
Frontline Cars (Frontline) will hand a public debut to its V8-powered, limited edition LE60 at The Quail, a motorsports gathering, and select events during this month’s Monterey Car Week.
Frontline founder Tim Fenna said: “There’s a deep appreciation for classic British sports cars in America, as well as big V8 engines, and we’re excited to bring our car to this passionate audience.”
The LE60 is limited to just 30 bespoke builds and features a modernised, 4.8-litre Rover V8 producing 380PS – almost quadruple the power of the original MGB.
It also boasts a widened track, strengthened chassis and a custom suspension set-up by Nitron.
