BMW M5 Touring

BMW is once again posed to prove that estate cars can deliver a devastating performance car punch.

Last year, Advertiser Motors was blown away by the poise and pace of the German carmaker’s first M3 Touring.

Now it is back with the third – and most devastatingly quick – generation of its M5 Touring.

The £112,500 newcomer’s styling is defined by a model-specific roof spoiler, muscular flared wheel arches, and deep front and rear aprons.

Beneath that makeover is a BMW M HYBRID drive system that combines a high-revving 4.4-litre V8 with an electric motor.

The plug-in hybrid drivetrain punches out 727PS and 1,000Nm of torque, making a 3.6-second dash to 62mph possible.

The M5 Touring is able to stay true to its estate car roots by delivering a dose of practicality too.

BMW claims it can provide 42 miles of pure electric driving, while its larger boot can accommodate 1,630 litres of luggage.