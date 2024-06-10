BMW's new 1 Series

ORDER books have opened for the fourth-generation of BMW’s 1 Series hatchback.

The new 1 Series will reach UK customers in October and is available from £29,950 in mild-hybrid 120 guise or £41,000 as the performance-oriented M135.

BMW’s new 120 features a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine delivering 172PS and 280Nm of torque and should reach 62mph in 7.8 seconds, while delivering combined fuel consumption of 47 to 53.2mpg and 121 to 135g/km CO2 emissions.

The two-litre turbocharged engine of the all-wheel-drive 135, meanwhile, delivers 304PS and 400Nm of torque to propel it to the same benchmark in 4.9 seconds.

Predictably, the M135 is less fugal, recording fuel economy of 34.8 to 37.1 mpg and CO2 emissions of 174 to 184g/km.

Underpinning the new 1 Series new look is revised chassis with a slightly larger footprint.