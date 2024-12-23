New Aston Martin Valhallah

Aston Martin Valhalla

NEXT week the Advertiser Motors page will share an insight into some of the road tests that readers may be able to look forward to in the year ahead.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this week we will take a quick look at a new limited-run Aston Martin which is unlikely to arrive at our town centre HQ anytime soon – the 1,079PS Valhalla.

Yes, you read that right, Aston Martin’s new hypercar combines a four-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with three electric motors to produce a power output that the Viking gods of old would have been proud of wielding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aston Martin claims that the newly unveiled Valhalla will reach 62mph in 2.5 seconds and an electronically limited 217mph.

Keeping the car on the road, like only a brand with a Formula One team could, is an

aerodynamics which can deliver over 600kg of downforce.

Who cares about the details, though… Just look at it.