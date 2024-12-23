New Aston Martin Valhallah
But this week we will take a quick look at a new limited-run Aston Martin which is unlikely to arrive at our town centre HQ anytime soon – the 1,079PS Valhalla.
Yes, you read that right, Aston Martin’s new hypercar combines a four-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with three electric motors to produce a power output that the Viking gods of old would have been proud of wielding.
Aston Martin claims that the newly unveiled Valhalla will reach 62mph in 2.5 seconds and an electronically limited 217mph.
Keeping the car on the road, like only a brand with a Formula One team could, is an
aerodynamics which can deliver over 600kg of downforce.
Who cares about the details, though… Just look at it.
