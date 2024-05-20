More cars on the roads - and even more vans
New government vehicle licensing statistics have shown big changes, according to RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis who said: “While the number of cars on the road reached a record high last year of nearly 33.6m, the rate of growth over recent years hasn’t nearly matched that of new light goods vehicles (LGVs), including vans, that have fuelled the boom in home deliveries.
“Since the end of 2014, the number of LGVs rose by a third (32%) from 3.6m to 4.7m, yet cars rose by just 10% over the same period. And in the last five years, the number of LGVs has shot up by 14%, compared to cars going up by 3%.
“Conversely, the number of buses and coaches on the UK’s roads tumbled 16% from nearly 169,000 at the end of 2014 to just 141,300 at the end of last year.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.