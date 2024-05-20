NEW figures show that there are more cars on UK roads than ever – but the growth in delivery vans is also marked.

New government vehicle licensing statistics have shown big changes, according to RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis who said: “While the number of cars on the road reached a record high last year of nearly 33.6m, the rate of growth over recent years hasn’t nearly matched that of new light goods vehicles (LGVs), including vans, that have fuelled the boom in home deliveries.

“Since the end of 2014, the number of LGVs rose by a third (32%) from 3.6m to 4.7m, yet cars rose by just 10% over the same period. And in the last five years, the number of LGVs has shot up by 14%, compared to cars going up by 3%.

