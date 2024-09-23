Ministers must do more to support EV buyers

By Tom Sharpe
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 15:29 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 15:32 BST
POWER DOWN: Sales of electric cars have fallenPOWER DOWN: Sales of electric cars have fallen
POWER DOWN: Sales of electric cars have fallen
AUTO Trader has called for MPs to do more to support motorists into electric vehicles (EV) after research revealed that 87 per cent of car buyers are unwilling to pay more to make the switch.

It surveyed over 2,000 car buyers for its new Road to 2035 Report and was told that vehicles offering zero tailpipe emissions are still too expensive.

Auto Trader commercial director Ian Plummer said: “A healthy used market is unsustainable unless we do more to encourage drivers to buy new EVs, which are still too expensive.”

Nearly two thirds of the car buyers surveyed by Auto Trader (65 per cent) intend to spend a maximum of £20,000 on their next vehicle.

The median price of a new electric vehicle is £51,000, 31 per cent higher than new petrol and diesel cars.

However, the average price of a petrol three-year-old BMW 3 Series was £24,110 in August, compared with £23,137 for a three-year-old Tesla Model 3.

