MINI launches hot new JCW model

By Tom Sharpe
Published 28th Oct 2024, 09:13 BST
Mini's 231PS John Cooper Works modelMini's 231PS John Cooper Works model
MINI has dialled-up the performance of its hatchback and convertible with the launch of new 231PS John Cooper Works derivatives.

The hatchback is priced from £31,200, with the drop-top coming in at £35,200.

There is a turbocharged two-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine in both cars, propelling them to 62mph in as little as 6.1 seconds.

While the BMW-owned compact carmaker promises the usual “go-kart-like” handling from its supermini, however, there will be no manual gearbox option this time around.

A dual-clutch automatic transmission comes as standard on this vehicle.

Both the JCW hatchback and convertible are sure to look the part.

They each feature Chili Red detailing, while a centrally mounted single-exit exhaust system is offered for the first time.

A sculpted black rear diffuser, red JCW branded brake callipers are also part of the package, along with 17-inch black alloy wheels and an “aerodynamically shaped rear spoiler”, the brand states.

