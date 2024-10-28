MINI launches hot new JCW model
The hatchback is priced from £31,200, with the drop-top coming in at £35,200.
There is a turbocharged two-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine in both cars, propelling them to 62mph in as little as 6.1 seconds.
While the BMW-owned compact carmaker promises the usual “go-kart-like” handling from its supermini, however, there will be no manual gearbox option this time around.
A dual-clutch automatic transmission comes as standard on this vehicle.
Both the JCW hatchback and convertible are sure to look the part.
They each feature Chili Red detailing, while a centrally mounted single-exit exhaust system is offered for the first time.
A sculpted black rear diffuser, red JCW branded brake callipers are also part of the package, along with 17-inch black alloy wheels and an “aerodynamically shaped rear spoiler”, the brand states.
