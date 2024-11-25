Hyundai Inster

HYUNDAI’S looks set to continue delivering the market’s broadest range of electric vehicles with new introductions at both ends of its line-up.

As the brand’s compact and affordable new Inster EV takes in a tour of UK dealerships this month, it also unveiled images of its new Ioniq 9 flagship SUV.

The two new zero-emissions cars join the Korean carmaker’s Ioniq 5 and Hyundai Kona models.

Prices start at £23,495 for the 3.8-metre-long Inster urban crossover, which offers a zero-emissions range of up to 229 miles.

As standard, the Inster features a 42kWh battery and delivers 97PS, with a Long-Range 49kWh option producing 115PS.

The vast Ioniq 9 will be shown at the LA Auto Show and on sale in Korea and the United States in 2025, with a later rollout planned for Europe.

Its wheelbase alone will be 3.13 metres, with its whopping 110.3kWh battery expected to achieve an 385-mile range.