Mini Hyundai aims to be Inster-hit
As the brand’s compact and affordable new Inster EV takes in a tour of UK dealerships this month, it also unveiled images of its new Ioniq 9 flagship SUV.
The two new zero-emissions cars join the Korean carmaker’s Ioniq 5 and Hyundai Kona models.
Prices start at £23,495 for the 3.8-metre-long Inster urban crossover, which offers a zero-emissions range of up to 229 miles.
As standard, the Inster features a 42kWh battery and delivers 97PS, with a Long-Range 49kWh option producing 115PS.
The vast Ioniq 9 will be shown at the LA Auto Show and on sale in Korea and the United States in 2025, with a later rollout planned for Europe.
Its wheelbase alone will be 3.13 metres, with its whopping 110.3kWh battery expected to achieve an 385-mile range.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.