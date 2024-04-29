MG Cyberster

Order books are now open for the first new sports car to feature an MG badge since the MG F ceased production in 2011.

Prices range from £54,995 in Trophy trim, and £59,995 for the flagship Cyberster GT.

In Trophy guise, the Cyberster’s 77kWh battery and electric motor delivers 340PS and 470Nm of torque, via its rear wheels, to make a 5.5 second sprint to 62mph possible.

The Cyberster GT, meanwhile, is the most powerful production model in MG’s 100-year history.

It delivers 503PS and 725Nm of torque to all four wheels, via a twin-motor set-up, to make acceleration to 62mph possible in just 3.2 seconds.