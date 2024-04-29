MG’s EV sports car arrives in UK
Order books are now open for the first new sports car to feature an MG badge since the MG F ceased production in 2011.
Prices range from £54,995 in Trophy trim, and £59,995 for the flagship Cyberster GT.
In Trophy guise, the Cyberster’s 77kWh battery and electric motor delivers 340PS and 470Nm of torque, via its rear wheels, to make a 5.5 second sprint to 62mph possible.
The Cyberster GT, meanwhile, is the most powerful production model in MG’s 100-year history.
It delivers 503PS and 725Nm of torque to all four wheels, via a twin-motor set-up, to make acceleration to 62mph possible in just 3.2 seconds.
MG will be hoping that the Cyberster also captures the imagination of motorists when stood still, with signature scissor doors among its design highlights.