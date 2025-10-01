MG sharpens up its SUV offering with MGS5 EV

MGS5 EV

The MG ZS EV did wonders for the rebirth of the Chinese-owned British brand as a purveyor of affordable electric vehicles, but it is time to step aside.

Now the carmaker has harnessed the more dynamic rear-wheel-drive platform of its MG4 hatchback to create its replacement, the MGS5 EV.

Slender LED headlights, a boot-spanning light bar at the rear and grille-less face lend a sleek modern look.

And, from behind the wheel, the MGS5 feels more SUV-like than MPV-aping key rivals like Kia’s EV3 and Skoda’s Elroq.

An elevated driving position, boosted by plenty of adjustment for the squared-off steering wheel provides a good view of the road.

The MGS5 EV is slightly larger than the ZS it replaces, a flat floor helping to liberate room for five in a cabin which is plenty spacious, albeit without some of the airiness of the upright EV3 or Elroq.

A 453-litre boot is comparable to that of its rivals, as is the standard seven-year, 80,000-mile warranty.

Where the MGS5 differs is in terms of prices, which start at £28,495 for the SE Standard Range, £30,995 for the SE Long Range and £33,495 for the Trophy Long Range driven here.

Entry-level versions of Kia and Skoda’s offerings most closely aligned to the range-topping MGS5.

The Standard Range MGS5 uses a 47.1kWh battery and 168bhp electric motor to deliver an eight second dash to 62mph and a 211-mile range.

The Trophy Long Range’s 61.7kWh battery provides a 288-mile range, its 228bhp motor delivering 6.3-second acceleration to 62mph.

The MGS5 never felt quite that quick but was appreciably more refined than its predecessor and notably more dynamic, the steering offering more feel and the chassis greater composure.

MG has made impressive strides with its cabin too.

While it cannot compete with the striking design and activity of Kia or Skoda, there are some surprise highlights, such as an Alcantara-trimmed wireless phone charger within the centre console.

A tiered dashboard features a 12.8-inch infotainment system featuring smart graphics and good usability.

That said, the platform’s ‘Custom’ setting, which should allow a range of driver aids to be disabled as the touch of a button, did not work faultlessly.

This left a regularly repeated “you are over the speed limit” warning in full voice, though I am not sure that this is something I should admit.

The MGS5’s 10.3-inch digital driver’s display serves up lots of information. There are also physical buttons for the climate control and sound system’s volume, making on-the-go adjustments a breeze.

All things considered, the chastising of my (very minor) speed indiscretions aside, the MGS5 was a very usable family EV, its impressive value making it a compelling alternative to some highly talented rivals.

MGS5 EV Trophy Long Range

Price: £33,495

Engine: 61.7kWh battery

Power: 228bhp

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: single-speed electric

Top Speed: 101mph

0-62mph: 6.3 seconds

Range: 288 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km