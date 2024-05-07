Mercedes-AMG’s new CLE Cabriolet

Joining the existing SL in the brand’s performance line-up of convertible models, the CLE 53 Cabriolet features a three-litre, six-cylinder twin-turbocharged drivetrain delivering 449PS and a thumping 600Nm of torque.

An integrated starter generator, meanwhile, will briefly provide an additional 23PS boost and 205 Nm of torque to help it reach 62mph in as little as 4.2 seconds.

Michael Schiebe, CEO of the Mercedes-AMG performance car division, said: “The new CLE 53 Cabriolet brings our hallmark AMG performance into the open air. It’s a real dream car.”

All-wheel-drive, four-wheel steering and an optional Pro Performance Package, which include a race start and drift mode settings, are also among the driver-focussed features.