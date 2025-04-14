McMurtry showcases gravity defying hypercar
The UK hypercar producer’s Spéirling EV was driven upside down in a specially produced rig designed to demonstrate the power of the downforce created by its innovative active fan system.
With the system activated the Spéirling produces around 2,000kg of downforce, literally sucking it to the road.
McMurtry Automotive co-founder and managing director, Thomas Yates, took to the wheel for the bizarre stunt. He said: “Strapping in and driving inverted was a completely surreal experience. The 2,000kg of downforce that the fan system can generate is truly astonishing and it’s great to show the reason why our Spéirling continues to take records around the world.”
The tiny hypercar will accelerate to 60mph in 1.5 seconds, complete a quarter mile in just eight seconds, and corner at more than 3g – three times the force of gravity.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.