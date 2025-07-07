Mazda upscales SUV range with seven-seat CX-80

POLISH: Mazda CX-80 Homura Plus PHEV

IT is some time since Mazda UK’s curious decision to launch its last seven-seater on the narrow lanes of Cornwall and its new CX-80 fills the average country lane with similar aplomb.

At 4,995mm long and 1,710mm high, the CX-80 is 250mm longer and 24mm higher than its previous range-topper, the CX-60.

That added height gives impressive visibility; far better than the old Mazda 5 MPV served up on those Cornish back roads.

A wheelbase of 3,120mm also allows plenty of space for that third row of seats, allowing the CX-80 to take on the Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Santa Fe.

The CX-80 is offered in Exclusive-line, Takumi, Homura, Takumi Plus and Homura Plus grades.

Prices start at £50,080 for the 327PS plug-in hybrid drivetrain tested here, or £52,775 for a 254PS 3.3-litre, six-cylinder turbodiesel. Our Homura Plus PHEV came in at £56,530.

All CX-80s feature three zone-air-conditioning, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, reversing camera, heated steering wheel and a host of driver aids.

Homura Plus adds a gloss black grille and wing mirror covers along with a 12-speaker Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, heated rear seats and a 360-degree reversing camera featuring “see-through” view (making the car’s image transparent) and trailer assistance settings.

It almost goes without saying that there is lots of room inside the CX-80. The car’s slab-sided appearance tells you that.

The 258 litres of boot grows to 687 litres with that third row of seats folded.

Up front, a very broad centre console does encroach a little into your knee space.

However, the driving position is otherwise excellent, and Mazda’s typical cabin quality is present.

With its neatly stitched Nappa leather and tasteful brushed chrome brightwork, the CX-80 is more premium-leaning than its key rivals. It is also a little more expensive, however.

On the road, the CX-80 displays a nice chassis balance for such a large vehicle, with a rear-driven bias to its all-wheel-drive chassis.

However, as in the CX-60, the PHEV drivetrain is not quite as smooth and refined as I might hope.

The electric motor can be heard to whine and the 2.5-litre engine can sound coarse when it cuts in.

Mazda claims that the combination delivers a 6.8 second dash to 62mph and 121mph top speed but the claimed 38-mile electric range is well down on the Kodiaq’s 75 miles.

The CX-80 PHEV claims 176.6mpg fuel economy and 36g/km CO2 emissions. With a depleted battery, however, expect closer to 35mpg.

Past experience tells me that, if you do not need the tax benefits of the PHEV, Mazda’s economical and deep-chested turbodiesel is the more enjoyable option.

Overall, the CX-80 brings some appreciable premium-leaning polish to the seven-seat family SUV.

Mazda CX-80 Homura Plus PHEV

Price: £56,530

Engine: 2.5-litre petrol, plug-in hybrid

Power: 323bhp

Torque: 500Nm

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Top Speed: 121mph

0-62mph: 6.8 seconds

Economy: 176.6mpg

CO2 emissions: 36g/km