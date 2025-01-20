Mazda to harness 6 appeal with new EV

Mazda6e

MAZDA has made a splash with the unveiling of its next-generation Mazda 6 – a Tesla 3-rivalling EV.

The quirky MX-30 crossover has been the brand’s sole EV market entrant to date, but the sharply-styled 6 should propel it into the mainstream.

Mazda UK managing director Jeremy Thomson described it as “the car our dealers have been waiting for”, adding: “It will be an electric car that delivers the engaging driver experience you’d expect from Mazda.”

Unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show, the Mazda6e will be offered with 68.8kWh or 80kWh batteries when it reaches the UK in 2026.

The smaller battery will provide a range of up to 300 miles and comes linked to a 258PS motor capable of providing 7.6-second acceleration to 62mph.

Mated to a less powerful 244PS motor, the larger battery version of the car accelerates to 62mph 0.2 seconds slower but will provide a 345-mile range.