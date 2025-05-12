Mazda MX-5 becomes restomod rocketship

Rocketeer MXV6

BRITISH restomod specialist Rocketeer Cars has set its sights on reshaping the perceptions of those misinformed few who still refer to the Mazda MX-5 as “a hairdressers’ car”.

New funding means that the Hampshire-based operation, which has sold more than 30 updated and upgraded MX-5s and over 150 self-build kits to date, is now upping the ante with a brace of three-litre V6-powered models.

In its standard state of tune, the Rocketeer MXV6’s Jaguar and Cosworth-developed engine provides the lightweight sports car with 280PS and promises an “addictive sonorous engine noise”.

However, Rocketeer plans to live up to its name with a headline-grabbing Keiryō model, an 850kg MX-5 providing 375PS.

That is a similar power-to-weight ratio to the legendary Ferrari F40.

The Rocketeer MXV6 is built in Hampshire and is available for both Mk1 (NA) and Mk2 (NB) versions of the Mazda MX-5, in both EU and US (Miata) specifications.