Mazda goes large with CX-80
Measuring just short of five metres long, the new arrival takes on the likes of Hyundai’s Santa Fe with the offer of six or seven-seat accommodation.
Mazda claims its designers “focused on the elegance and purity of a minimalist Japanese aesthetic, which removes all unnecessary elements” in creating the CX-80.
The outcome certainly offers more, rather than less, however.
Prices will start at around £48,000 and the CX-80 adds a sizeable 250mm to the wheelbase of its smaller sibling, the CX-60.
As such, its wheelbase is longer than that of a Volvo XC90, Kia EV9, BMW X7, or a long wheelbase Range Rover.
The added space means that the six-seat CX-80 can be specced with rotating ‘captain’s chairs’.
Potential customers can choose from either Mazda’s 327PS PHEV or its 254PS three-litre turbodiesel.
