Madcap Micra wows industry test day

Nissan Micra

NISSAN’S bid to make some noise about the Micra ahead of the launch of its new EV has resulted in the reinvigoration of a madcap concept car.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to the handling circuit at Millbrook Proving Ground during the recent SMMT industry test day, was the recently updated Micra 350SR.

With a fresh look, updated components and even Apple CarPlay, the madcap one-off creation of the team behind Nissan’s 1990s British Touring Car successes, caught the eye of assembled journalists and influencers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it is the rawness of the 350R’s on-road antics that truly ignited the senses.

The 350R features the 3.5-litre V6 from a Nissan 350Z in what is usually the Micra’s boot, with driveshafts feeding power to the rear wheels.

Our all-too-short passenger ride told us one thing that combination needs to be tamed by expert hands.

Thankfully, Nissan brought along a pro racing driver to show it at its tenacious best.