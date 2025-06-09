Madcap Micra wows industry test day

By Tom Sharpe
Published 9th Jun 2025, 10:57 BST
NISSAN’S bid to make some noise about the Micra ahead of the launch of its new EV has resulted in the reinvigoration of a madcap concept car.

Taking to the handling circuit at Millbrook Proving Ground during the recent SMMT industry test day, was the recently updated Micra 350SR.

With a fresh look, updated components and even Apple CarPlay, the madcap one-off creation of the team behind Nissan’s 1990s British Touring Car successes, caught the eye of assembled journalists and influencers.

But it is the rawness of the 350R’s on-road antics that truly ignited the senses.

The 350R features the 3.5-litre V6 from a Nissan 350Z in what is usually the Micra’s boot, with driveshafts feeding power to the rear wheels.

Our all-too-short passenger ride told us one thing that combination needs to be tamed by expert hands.

Thankfully, Nissan brought along a pro racing driver to show it at its tenacious best.

